Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their sixth-ranked pass defense (183.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Franklin's next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Troy Franklin Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.41

35.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Franklin is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (122nd overall), posting 112.1 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has tallied 168 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 catches (15 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 23.1 (7.7 per game) during that period.

Franklin has hauled in 19 balls (on 22 targets) for 200 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 26.3 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.9 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on eight targets) for 89 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Troy Franklin's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.1 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this year.

