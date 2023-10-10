Treylon Burks Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Wideout Treylon Burks has a matchup against the third-ranked passing defense in the league (175 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

With Burks' next game versus the Ravens, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Burks vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.58

2.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.24

21.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Burks Fantasy Performance

Burks is currently the 96th-ranked fantasy player at his position (232nd overall), posting 10.8 total fantasy points (3.6 per game).

In Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, Burks caught one ball on six targets for five yards, good for 0.5 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

No player has run for a touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

