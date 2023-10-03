Treylon Burks Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will take on the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (263.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Burks a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Burks this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Burks vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.72

2.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.83

20.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Burks Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Burks is currently the 90th-ranked fantasy player (217th overall), posting 10.8 total fantasy points (3.6 per game).

In Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, Burks posted 0.5 fantasy points, tallying one reception on six targets for five yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Treylon Burks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.