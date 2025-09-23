Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), tight end Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (221.7 yards allowed per game).

Is McBride a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Trey McBride Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.65

64.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 8.1 fantasy points per game (24.2 total points). He is 108th in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, McBride caught five balls on eight targets for 43 yardsone touchdown, good for 10.3 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown reception by four players this season.

Seattle has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

No player has run for a TD against Seattle this year.

