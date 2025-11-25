Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 27th-ranked passing defense (243.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is McBride a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Buccaneers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Trey McBride Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.20

68.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (46th overall), compiling 121.7 fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has totaled 321 yards and two scores on 28 catches (34 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 44.1 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that stretch.

McBride has compiled 450 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 43 catches (56 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 75.0 (15.0 per game) during that period.

The peak of McBride's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, when he racked up 19.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in 10 balls (on 13 targets) for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, catching five balls for 41 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

