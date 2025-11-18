Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 26th-ranked pass defense (236.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering McBride for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you below.

Trey McBride Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.90

68.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 113.8 fantasy points in 2025 (11.4 per game), McBride is the top fantasy player at his position and 48th overall.

In his last three games, McBride has put up 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game), as he's converted 33 targets into 24 catches for 297 yards and three TDs.

McBride has racked up 80.3 total fantasy points (16.1 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 42 balls (on 57 targets) for 443 yards and six touchdowns.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 19.4 fantasy points. He also had 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 74 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, grabbing five passes on seven targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed only two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

