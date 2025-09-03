Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will face the New Orleans Saints -- whose pass defense was ranked 27th in the league last season (238.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on McBride, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Saints.

Trey McBride Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.66

59.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride 2024 Fantasy Performance

McBride accumulated 18.3 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best performance last year, McBride picked up 13.3 fantasy points -- via 12 receptions, 133 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

McBride picked up 2.0 fantasy points -- three catches, 20 yards, on four targets -- in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his poorest game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the year, McBride ended up with 2.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 25 yards, on six targets -- in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Saints Defensive Performance

Last year, New Orleans allowed five quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Saints surrendered at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New Orleans allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Saints allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus New Orleans last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Saints allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New Orleans allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, six players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Saints last season.

Against New Orleans last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Saints gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

