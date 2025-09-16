Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Houston Texans and their 17th-ranked pass defense (207.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Trevor Lawrence Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 230.00

230.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.85

16.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 29.5 fantasy points this season (14.8 per game), Lawrence is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 37th among all players.

In two games this season, Lawrence has piled up 449 passing yards (43-of-73) with four passing TDs and three picks, leading to 29.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 16 yards rushing on six carries.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence posted 19.2 fantasy points, compiling 271 passing yards with three touchdowns and two picks.

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Houston has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Houston has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

