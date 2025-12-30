Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229 yards conceded per game).

Is Lawrence a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Trevor Lawrence Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.5

20.5 Projected Passing Yards: 232.72

232.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.92

1.92 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.82

27.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 314.8 fantasy points (19.7 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fourth overall.

During his last three games, Lawrence has accumulated 872 passing yards (66-of-105) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 98.6 fantasy points (32.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 97 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns.

Lawrence has accumulated 1,345 passing yards (99-of-162) with 12 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 139.7 fantasy points (27.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 138 yards rushing on 26 carries with four touchdowns.

The highlight of Lawrence's fantasy campaign was a Week 15 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for 51 rushing yards and one TD on five carries (for 44.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, throwing for 222 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with nine yards on two attempts on the ground (7.8 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed 10 players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Just three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Titans have allowed a TD catch by 25 players this year.

Tennessee has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 17 players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.