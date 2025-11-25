Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (219.7 yards conceded per game).

Trevor Lawrence Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 207.05

207.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.87

26.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 175.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.9 per game), Lawrence is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 19th overall.

In his last three games, Lawrence has put up 41.9 fantasy points (14.0 per game), connecting on 45-of-75 passes for 567 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 73 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Lawrence has tallied 80.7 fantasy points (16.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,083 yards on 91-of-157 passing, with six touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 115 rushing yards on 26 carries with three TDs.

The highlight of Lawrence's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he completed 72.0% of his passes for 221 yards and one touchdown with one interception on his way to 26.2 fantasy points. He also had 54 rushing yards on 10 attempts (5.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

