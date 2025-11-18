Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 20th-ranked passing defense (221.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Lawrence a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Trevor Lawrence Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 205.50

205.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.82

18.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 21st overall, as he has tallied 158.0 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Lawrence has tallied 46.0 fantasy points (15.3 per game), as he's compiled 531 yards on 50-of-79 passing with two touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 68 rushing yards on 19 carries with three TDs.

Lawrence has tallied 82.8 fantasy points (16.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,085 yards on 100-of-169 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 95 rushing yards on 24 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Lawrence's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, as he put up 26.2 fantasy points by scampering for 54 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Trevor Lawrence stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, throwing for 222 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with nine yards on two attempts on the ground (7.8 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

