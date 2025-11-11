Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league (174.2 yards conceded per game).

With Lawrence's next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Trevor Lawrence Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 214.47

214.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.06

18.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 143.0 fantasy points in 2025 (15.9 per game), Lawrence is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 21st overall.

Through his last three games, Lawrence has completed 59-of-105 throws for 674 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 48.6 total fantasy points (16.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 77 rushing yards on 16 attempts with two TDs.

Lawrence has tallied 94.0 fantasy points (18.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,153 yards on 104-of-172 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 140 rushing yards on 29 carries with four TDs.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, when he racked up 26.2 fantasy points with 221 passing yards, one TD, and one pick. With his legs, he added 54 rushing yards on 10 carries (5.4 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Trevor Lawrence had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he tallied 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to only one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

