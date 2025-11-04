Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Houston Texans, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (177.5 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Lawrence, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Texans.

Trevor Lawrence Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Passing Yards: 223.21

223.21 Projected Passing TDs: 1.02

1.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.99

17.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 133.2 fantasy points this season (16.7 per game), Lawrence is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 20th among all players.

Through his last three games, Lawrence has connected on 73-of-124 passes for 774 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 58.0 total fantasy points (19.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 51 rushing yards on 14 attempts with two TDs.

Lawrence has posted 95.9 fantasy points (19.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,169 yards on 112-of-180 passing, with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 112 rushing yards on 31 carries with four TDs.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he completed 72.0% of his passes for 221 yards and one touchdown with one interception on his way to 26.2 fantasy points. He also had 54 rushing yards on 10 attempts (5.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Houston this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Texans have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence?