Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will take on the team with last season's 23rd-ranked pass defense, the Carolina Panthers (224.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Lawrence's next game versus the Panthers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Trevor Lawrence Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 236.95

236.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.48

15.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Lawrence 2024 Fantasy Performance

Lawrence picked up 145.2 fantasy points (14.5 per game), 26th at his position and 80th in the league.

Lawrence accumulated 23.3 fantasy points -- 21-of-32 (65.6%), 308 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year (Week 8 versus the Green Bay Packers).

In his second-best game of the year, Lawrence accumulated 21.2 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 371 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 41 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the season.

In Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, Lawrence posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 9.4 points, via these numbers: 21-of-38 (55.3%), 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina allowed over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

Last year, the Panthers allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed 11 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Panthers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Carolina allowed five players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Panthers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to 10 players last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Panthers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

