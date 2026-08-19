FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

TreVeyon Henderson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

TreVeyon Henderson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the New England Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 171.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

TreVeyon Henderson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henderson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points144.54716
2026 Projected Fantasy Points111.99131

TreVeyon Henderson 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henderson posted a season-high 28.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Raiders5.1527066051
Week 2@Dolphins4.0310022040
Week 3Steelers4.71128033047
Week 4Panthers10.6732122046
Week 5@Bills2.7624032027
Week 6@Saints3.6927021036
Week 7@Titans0.5250-005

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

TreVeyon Henderson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while running the ball 49.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Henderson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
TreVeyon Henderson1809119345.1
Rhamondre Stevenson1306037264.6
Drake Maye1034504194.4
Hassan Haskins1747022.8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on TreVeyon Henderson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup