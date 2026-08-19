TreVeyon Henderson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the New England Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 171.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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TreVeyon Henderson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Henderson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 144.5 47 16 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 111.9 91 31

TreVeyon Henderson 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henderson posted a season-high 28.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Raiders 5.1 5 27 0 6 6 0 51 Week 2 @Dolphins 4.0 3 10 0 2 2 0 40 Week 3 Steelers 4.7 11 28 0 3 3 0 47 Week 4 Panthers 10.6 7 32 1 2 2 0 46 Week 5 @Bills 2.7 6 24 0 3 2 0 27 Week 6 @Saints 3.6 9 27 0 2 1 0 36 Week 7 @Titans 0.5 2 5 0 - 0 0 5 View Full Table ChevronDown

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TreVeyon Henderson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while running the ball 49.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Henderson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt TreVeyon Henderson 180 911 9 34 5.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 130 603 7 26 4.6 Drake Maye 103 450 4 19 4.4 Hassan Haskins 17 47 0 2 2.8

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Want more data and analysis on TreVeyon Henderson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.