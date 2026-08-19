TreVeyon Henderson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the New England Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson was 19th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 171.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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TreVeyon Henderson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Henderson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|144.5
|47
|16
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.9
|91
|31
TreVeyon Henderson 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills, Henderson posted a season-high 28.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Raiders
|5.1
|5
|27
|0
|6
|6
|0
|51
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|4.0
|3
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|40
|Week 3
|Steelers
|4.7
|11
|28
|0
|3
|3
|0
|47
|Week 4
|Panthers
|10.6
|7
|32
|1
|2
|2
|0
|46
|Week 5
|@Bills
|2.7
|6
|24
|0
|3
|2
|0
|27
|Week 6
|@Saints
|3.6
|9
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|36
|Week 7
|@Titans
|0.5
|2
|5
|0
|-
|0
|0
|5
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TreVeyon Henderson vs. Other Patriots Rushers
The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while running the ball 49.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Henderson's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|TreVeyon Henderson
|180
|911
|9
|34
|5.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|130
|603
|7
|26
|4.6
|Drake Maye
|103
|450
|4
|19
|4.4
|Hassan Haskins
|17
|47
|0
|2
|2.8
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