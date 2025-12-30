Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 15th-ranked passing defense (208.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more details on Kelce, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Raiders.

Travis Kelce Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.26

32.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Kelce has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 7.3 fantasy points per game (116.0 total points). Overall, he is 110th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Kelce has compiled 11.2 total fantasy points (3.7 per game), catching 13 balls (on 19 targets) for 112 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kelce has posted 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 30 targets into 19 catches for 165 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 15.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed six balls (on eight targets) for 99 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce had his worst performance of the season in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, when he put up just 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed just three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

