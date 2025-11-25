Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Tight end Travis Kelce has a matchup versus the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (252.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With Kelce's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Travis Kelce Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.69

49.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking second with 8.5 fantasy points per game (93.5 total points). He is 84th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Kelce has tallied 200 receiving yards and one touchdown on 17 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.1 (9.4 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has racked up 49.4 total fantasy points (9.9 per game) in his last five games, catching 26 balls (on 35 targets) for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Kelce's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, when he posted 15.9 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 99 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce's game against the New York Giants in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.6 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 26 yards on the day.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Dallas this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown reception by 19 players this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

