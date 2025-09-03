Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose pass defense was ranked seventh in the NFL last year (206.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

For more information on Kelce, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Chargers.

Travis Kelce Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.70

45.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Kelce picked up 98.4 fantasy points (6.2 per game) -- 10th at his position, 149th in the NFL.

In his best game last season, Kelce picked up 17.7 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

In Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce picked up 15.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

Kelce accumulated 0.6 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on three targets -- in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the year.

Kelce accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered over 300 passing yards to just one QB last year.

The Chargers allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chargers last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Chargers allowed more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles gave up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.

Last year, the Chargers didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

