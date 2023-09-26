Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will take on the 18th-ranked tun defense of the Atlanta Falcons (117.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Etienne worth considering for his next game against the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Etienne vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.69

12.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.95

77.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.95

18.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 34.4 fantasy points this season (11.5 per game), Etienne is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 51st among all players.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Etienne put up 13.8 fantasy points, carrying the ball 19 times for 88 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with four receptions for 50 yards as a receiver.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Atlanta this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Falcons have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

