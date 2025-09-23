Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league (103.7 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Etienne worth considering for his next matchup against the 49ers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Travis Etienne Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.89

70.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.39

14.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 42.1 fantasy points this season (14.0 per game), Etienne is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 30th among all players.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Etienne put up 11.6 fantasy points, carrying 16 times for 56 yards (3.5 yards per carry).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The 49ers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

San Francisco has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this season.

