Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league (120.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Etienne for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Travis Etienne Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.06

68.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.05

14.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Etienne is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (32nd overall), with 30.5 total fantasy points (15.3 per game).

Through two games this season, Etienne has 30.5 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 30 times for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 31 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TDs.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Etienne carried 14 times for 71 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown with two catches (on three targets) for 18 yardswith one touchdown as a receiver, good for 14.9 fantasy points.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Texans this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Houston this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

