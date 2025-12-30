Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will take on the 17th-ranked tun defense of the Tennessee Titans (117.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Etienne's next game versus the Titans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Travis Etienne Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.59

66.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.33

15.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 214.1 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Etienne is the ninth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 27th among all players.

During his last three games, Etienne has 50.3 total fantasy points (16.8 per game), carrying the ball 45 times for 158 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 105 yards on nine catches (12 targets) with four TDs.

Etienne has posted 74.6 fantasy points (14.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 260 yards with two touchdowns on 77 carries. He has also contributed 126 yards on 11 catches (14 targets) with four TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Etienne's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the New York Jets, when he caught three balls on four targets for 73 yards with three touchdowns, good for 28.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he mustered only 4.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 28 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two TDs against Tennessee this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

A total of 25 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this year.

