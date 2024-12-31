Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (133.0 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Etienne worth considering for his next matchup versus the Colts? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Etienne vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.89

45.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.68

17.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position (166th overall), putting up 85.2 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

During his last three games, Etienne has 19.7 total fantasy points (6.6 per game), carrying the ball 38 times for 136 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 61 yards on seven catches (10 targets).

Etienne has 32.5 total fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 55 times for 202 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 123 yards on 14 catches (17 targets).

The high point of Etienne's fantasy season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, when he racked up 11.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 52 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.0 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, when he mustered only -0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, -1 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Indianapolis this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Colts have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

