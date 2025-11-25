Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Running back Travis Etienne is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked run defense in the league (132.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Etienne a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.21

73.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.31

14.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Etienne is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (35th overall), putting up 139.5 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 50.6 total fantasy points (16.9 per game), running the ball 50 times for 217 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 49 yards on five receptions (10 targets) with one TDs.

Etienne has totaled 67.6 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 345 yards with three touchdowns on 80 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 91 yards on 11 grabs (18 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, as he tallied 19.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 73 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.8 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.5 points) in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, running for 27 yards on 12 carries with four catches for 28 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Titans have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

The Titans have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.