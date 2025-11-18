Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league (112.2 yards conceded per game).

With Etienne's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Travis Etienne Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.18

80.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.08

17.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Etienne is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (39th overall), tallying 121.9 total fantasy points (12.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Etienne has totaled 44.5 fantasy points (14.8 per game) as he's scampered for 215 yards and scored three touchdowns on 57 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 50 yards on seven catches (11 targets).

Etienne has amassed 55.5 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 286 yards with three touchdowns on 77 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 89 yards on 12 receptions (19 targets).

The highlight of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, as he posted 19.3 fantasy points by running for 73 yards and two TDs on 19 attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, running 12 times for 27 yards, with four receptions for 28 yards as a receiver (5.5 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Cardinals have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Arizona has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

