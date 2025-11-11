Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Running back Travis Etienne has a matchup versus the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL (106 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Chargers.

Travis Etienne Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.96

76.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.30

17.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 102.6 fantasy points this season (11.4 per game), Etienne is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 52nd among all players.

During his last three games, Etienne has 30.7 total fantasy points (10.2 per game), toting the ball 46 times for 186 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 61 yards on eight catches (12 targets).

Etienne has 42.0 total fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 70 times for 262 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 98 yards on 15 catches (21 targets).

The high point of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as he posted 18.5 fantasy points by scampering for 124 yards and one TD on 19 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed one pass on two targets for one yard.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 5.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 27 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Chargers have allowed only two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

