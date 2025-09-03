Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be up against the team with last season's 32nd-ranked run defense, the Carolina Panthers (179.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Etienne for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Travis Etienne Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.02

46.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.38

16.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne 2024 Fantasy Performance

Etienne was 39th at his position, and 164th overall, with 91.2 fantasy points (6.1 per game) last year.

In his best performance last year, Etienne finished with 11.8 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 2 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins, Etienne had another strong showing with 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to 12 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD.

Etienne picked up -0.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, -1 yards -- in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Etienne recorded 3.0 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 24 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina gave up more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

Last season, the Panthers allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Carolina allowed at least two touchdown passes to 11 opposing QBs.

Versus the Panthers last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Carolina last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Panthers last season, 29 players caught a TD pass.

Against Carolina last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Panthers yielded more than 100 rushing yards to 10 players last season.

On the ground, Carolina allowed 20 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Panthers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

