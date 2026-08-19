Travis Etienne 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the New Orleans Saints' Travis Etienne was ninth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 217.9. Going into 2026, he is the 18th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 192.3 26 9 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 176.6 52 16

Travis Etienne 2025 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 28.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 32 yards; 3 receptions, 73 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Jets. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 15.6 16 143 0 3 3 0 156 Week 2 @Bengals 14.9 14 71 0 3 2 1 89 Week 3 Texans 11.6 16 56 1 2 0 0 56 Week 4 @49ers 18.5 19 124 1 2 1 0 125 Week 5 Chiefs 5.8 12 49 0 4 3 0 58 Week 6 Seahawks 5.5 12 27 0 5 4 0 55 Week 7 Rams 5.5 8 44 0 3 1 0 55 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Travis Etienne vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while running the ball 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Etienne's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Travis Etienne 260 1,107 7 53 4.3 Alvin Kamara 131 471 1 13 3.6 Devin Neal 57 206 2 5 3.6 Audric Estime 46 198 1 5 4.3

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