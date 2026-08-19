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Travis Etienne 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Travis Etienne 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the New Orleans Saints' Travis Etienne was ninth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 217.9. Going into 2026, he is the 18th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points192.3269
2026 Projected Fantasy Points176.65216

Travis Etienne 2025 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 28.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 32 yards; 3 receptions, 73 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Jets. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers15.6161430330156
Week 2@Bengals14.91471032189
Week 3Texans11.61656120056
Week 4@49ers18.5191241210125
Week 5Chiefs5.81249043058
Week 6Seahawks5.51227054055
Week 7Rams5.5844031055

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Travis Etienne vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while running the ball 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Etienne's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Travis Etienne2601,1077534.3
Alvin Kamara1314711133.6
Devin Neal57206253.6
Audric Estime46198154.3

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Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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