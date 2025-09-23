Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans and their 16th-ranked rushing defense (109 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Pollard a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Tony Pollard Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.12

80.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.98

14.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 79th overall, as he has put up 28.0 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Pollard toted the ball 16 times for 45 yards (2.8 yards per carry) with two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards as a receiver, good for 11.9 fantasy points.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Houston has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

