Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will match up with the top-ranked rushing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (83.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Tony Pollard Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.65

53.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.29

12.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 77.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.0 per game), Pollard is the 34th-ranked player at the RB position and 126th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Pollard has generated 13.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) as he's run for 98 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 31 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 37 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

Pollard has 24.9 total fantasy points (5.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 48 times for 160 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 89 yards on 15 catches (18 targets).

The highlight of Pollard's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he carried 16 times for 45 yards and one touchdown on his way to 11.9 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on four targets) for 14 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, when he put up just 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Jacksonville this season.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Jaguars have given up a TD catch by 18 players this year.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

