Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will be up against the sixth-ranked tun defense of the Seattle Seahawks (93.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pollard's next game against the Seahawks, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tony Pollard Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.71

50.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.11

12.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Pollard is currently the 32nd-ranked fantasy player (121st overall), posting 72.9 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

During his last three games, Pollard has 14.7 total fantasy points (4.9 per game), carrying the ball 31 times for 122 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 25 yards on five catches (seven targets).

Pollard has delivered 25.5 total fantasy points (5.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 47 times for 174 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 81 yards on 13 receptions (15 targets).

The highlight of Pollard's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, when he compiled 11.9 fantasy points with 45 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in two balls (on four targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans last week, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Seattle this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

