Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will match up with the second-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (90.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Pollard for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Tony Pollard Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.33

48.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.76

9.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (116th overall), posting 70.3 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

During his last three games, Pollard has 18.2 total fantasy points (6.1 per game), toting the ball 27 times for 118 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 64 yards on eight catches (10 targets).

Pollard has 34.7 total fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 51 times for 219 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 88 yards on 13 catches (15 targets).

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, when he posted 11.9 fantasy points (16 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.7 fantasy points. He ran for 34 yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for 13 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Houston has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Houston has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

