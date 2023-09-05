2023 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Toledo Rockets have posted a record of 5-1. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Toledo 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Illinois September 2 L 30-28 Fighting Illini (-7.5) 45.5 2 Texas Southern September 9 W 71-3 - - 3 San Jose State September 16 W 21-17 Rockets (-8.5) 56.5 4 Western Michigan September 23 W 49-31 Rockets (-21.5) 52.5 5 Northern Illinois September 30 W 35-33 Rockets (-12.5) 47.5 6 @ UMass October 7 W 41-24 Rockets (-19.5) 56.5 7 @ Ball State October 14 - Rockets (-17.5) 48.5 View Full Table

Toledo Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Rockets won 41-24 over the UMass Minutemen. DeQuan Finn threw for 139 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for the Rockets in that game versus the Minutemen. He also tacked on 13 carries for 172 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Peny Boone rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries (7.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Jerjuan Newton accumulated four catches for 43 yards (10.8 per catch) and two touchdowns against the Minutemen.

Toledo Betting Insights

Toledo has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

