Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

The Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (64-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-99)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-156) | CHW: (+132)

DET: (-156) | CHW: (+132) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.24 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-7, 4.26 ERA

The Tigers will look to Beau Brieske (2-3) against the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (2-7). Brieske and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Brieske's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Cannon's 14 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-10 record in Cannon's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (50.8%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +104 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -125.

The Tigers-White Sox contest on August 25 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 129 opportunities.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 69-60-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 20.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-94).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Chicago has a 21-79 record (winning just 21% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-64-4).

The White Sox have put together a 51-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.354) and total hits (103) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .485.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Matt Vierling has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .258 this season and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average is 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Vierling has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Colt Keith has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.310/.392.

Keith has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 110 hits with a .395 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the White Sox. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Vaughn takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .210. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .266.

His batting average is 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .314, a team-high for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

