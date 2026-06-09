Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Twins Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (27-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-37)
- Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and Twins.TV
Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 2-0, 1.74 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-2, 3.56 ERA
The probable pitchers are Troy Melton (2-0) for the Tigers and Taj Bradley (5-2) for the Twins. Melton and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Melton has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 7-4-0 ATS in Bradley's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Bradley's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)
Tigers vs Twins Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Twins Spread
- The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Tigers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -215.
Tigers vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins game on June 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
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Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 15, or 48.4%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 65 chances this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 33-32-0 in 65 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have put together an 18-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).
- Minnesota has a 16-20 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-24-2).
- The Twins have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 36-30-0 against the spread.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 and a slugging percentage of .426.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- McGonigle will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.
- Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 50 hits. He is batting .235 this season and has 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Riley Greene has a team-best OPS of .844, fueled by a slash line of .305/.396/.448 this season.
- Matt Vierling has four home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has 58 hits with a .549 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Twins. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .289.
- He is currently 106th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Luke Keaschall is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Kody Clemens is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.
Tigers vs Twins Head to Head
- 4/9/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/8/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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