Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (27-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Twins.TV

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)

DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 2-0, 1.74 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-2, 3.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Troy Melton (2-0) for the Tigers and Taj Bradley (5-2) for the Twins. Melton and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Melton has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 7-4-0 ATS in Bradley's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Bradley's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Tigers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -215.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins game on June 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 15, or 48.4%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 65 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 33-32-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The Twins have put together an 18-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Minnesota has a 16-20 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-24-2).

The Twins have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 36-30-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 50 hits. He is batting .235 this season and has 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has a team-best OPS of .844, fueled by a slash line of .305/.396/.448 this season.

Matt Vierling has four home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 58 hits with a .549 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Twins. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luke Keaschall is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Kody Clemens is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/9/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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