Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (8-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-7)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 5:40 PM ET

5:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSN

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Manning (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Matt Manning for the Tigers and Simeon Woods Richardson for the Twins. Manning did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Woods Richardson never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.9%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -142 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -176.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The Tigers-Twins game on April 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 3-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of 11 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have compiled a 1-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total three times this season for a 3-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is batting .214 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .353 while slugging .476.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 136th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Greene has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Mark Canha has nine hits and an OBP of .404, both of which lead the Tigers this season. He's batting .243 and slugging .541.

Among qualified hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Canha has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Torkelson has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Gio Urshela leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has a team-high slugging percentage (.647) and leads the Twins in hits (11). He's batting .324 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa's .432 on-base percentage and .444 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .306.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Edouard Julien is batting .222 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Ryan Jeffers has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .138.

