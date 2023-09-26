Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:24 PM

The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (73-83) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-102)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-162) | KC: (+136)

DET: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 5-7, 4.13 ERA vs Zack Greinke (Royals) - 1-15, 5.10 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (5-7, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Greinke (1-15, 5.10 ERA). Olson and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Olson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Royals have gone 11-14-0 against the spread when Greinke starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Greinke's starts this season, and they went 7-15 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.7%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +136 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -162 to cover.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Royals on September 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-5 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 155 opportunities.

The Tigers are 80-75-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 45 of the 133 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Kansas City has a 26-58 record (winning just 31% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-75-5 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 69-85-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 136 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .443, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .233 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 116th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

Vierling enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry is batting .230 with a .302 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 170 hits with a .489 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is batting .252 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 90th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Maikel Garcia has accumulated a team-high .325 on-base percentage.

MJ Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .233.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

5/24/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/20/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/19/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/21/2023: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/20/2023: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/17/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2022: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

