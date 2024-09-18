Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (79-73) vs. Kansas City Royals (82-70)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | KC: (+114)

DET: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

DET: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 16-4, 2.50 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 8-8, 4.52 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA). Skubal and his team have a record of 14-14-0 against the spread when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-6. The Royals have a 15-8-0 record against the spread in Marsh's starts. The Royals have a 10-5 record in Marsh's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.5%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Tigers are +125 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -150.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Royals game on Sept. 18 has been set at 8, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 30, or 55.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 21 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 149 opportunities.

In 149 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 81-68-0 against the spread.

The Royals have a 34-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Kansas City has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-78-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together an 82-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 124 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .487.

He is 53rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Matt Vierling is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Vierling heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Keith has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Wenceel Perez is batting .242 with a .296 OBP and 34 RBI for Detroit this season.

Perez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.386) and slugging percentage (.598), and paces the Royals in hits (200, while batting .331).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .240 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Kyle Isbel is batting .237 with 13 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/20/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

