Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (14-11) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-10)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | KC: (-102)

DET: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-3, 3.80 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-1, 2.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (0-3) for the Tigers and Seth Lugo (3-1) for the Royals. When Olson starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Olson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Lugo starts, the Royals are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Lugo starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -116, and Kansas City is -102 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on April 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 5-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 10-14-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 10-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Kansas City has a 9-6 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-16-0).

The Royals have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 15-9-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Greene will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Mark Canha leads Detroit in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 21 hits. He's batting .259 while slugging .519.

Among qualifiers, he is 82nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Canha takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.526) and total hits (22) this season.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .221 with a .299 OBP and 11 RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has racked up an on-base percentage of .410, a slugging percentage of .626, and has 32 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .352).

Including all qualified players, he is fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is seventh in slugging.

Perez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .558 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .244.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .202 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

