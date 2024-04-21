Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (12-10) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-11)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | TB: (-102)

DET: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 2-0, 2.28 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-0, 2.14 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (2-0) versus the Rays and Zack Littell (1-0). Skubal and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Skubal's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Littell's four starts with a set spread. The Rays have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Littell starts this season.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.8%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rays reveal Detroit as the favorite (-116) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Rays are -178 to cover, and the Tigers are +146.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Rays on April 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 5-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 21 chances this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 8-13-0 against the spread.

The Rays have compiled a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-10-0).

The Rays have put together a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 17 hits. He has a .233 batting average and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 117th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Mark Canha is batting .217 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 137th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .576.

Carpenter brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.337) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Amed Rosario has put up a team-best OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.527), while pacing the Rays in hits (26, while batting .351).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Rosario takes a 13-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .419 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI.

Isaac Paredes has a .360 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .474.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Harold Ramirez is batting .268 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Yandy Diaz is batting .221 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.

