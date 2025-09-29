Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Sept. 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-74)

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | CLE: (+138)

DET: (-164) | CLE: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-6, 2.21 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 12-5, 3.06 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) for the Tigers and Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06 ERA) for the Guardians. Skubal and his team have a record of 13-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team is 18-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 15-16-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians are 10-10 in Williams' 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-164) and Cleveland as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Tigers are +118 to cover, and the Guardians are -142.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Guardians on Sept. 30 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (55.2%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 27 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 71-84-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have compiled a 41-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 8-15 (34.8%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-84-6).

The Guardians have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 85-73-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.333/.456.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 117 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 168 hits with a .360 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .283 and slugging .503.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 36th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 129th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

