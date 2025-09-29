Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Sept. 30
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
Tigers vs Guardians Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-74)
- Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
- Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN
Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-164) | CLE: (+138)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-6, 2.21 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 12-5, 3.06 ERA
The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) for the Tigers and Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06 ERA) for the Guardians. Skubal and his team have a record of 13-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team is 18-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 15-16-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians are 10-10 in Williams' 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)
Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-164) and Cleveland as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.
Tigers vs Guardians Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Tigers are +118 to cover, and the Guardians are -142.
Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for Tigers-Guardians on Sept. 30 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (55.2%) in those games.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 27 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 155 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 71-84-0 against the spread.
- The Guardians have compiled a 41-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 8-15 (34.8%).
- The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-84-6).
- The Guardians have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 85-73-0 ATS.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Spencer Torkelson has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.333/.456.
- Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 117 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up 168 hits with a .360 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .283 and slugging .503.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan leads his team with a .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- His batting average is 36th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 129th in slugging.
- Kyle Manzardo is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
- Angel Martinez is batting .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
