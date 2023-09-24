Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Oakland Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (72-83) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-107)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

DET: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

DET: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Tigers) - 11-9, 3.57 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-12, 4.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (11-9) for the Tigers and Sears (5-12) for the Athletics. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. The Athletics have gone 16-14-0 ATS in Sears' 30 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 9-21 record in Sears' 30 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Athletics are -150 to cover, and the Tigers are +125.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Tigers-Athletics game on September 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 154 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 79-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 47-104 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Oakland has a 39-95 record (winning just 29.1% of its games).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-66-8).

The Athletics have gone 74-80-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 134 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .440, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .231 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 119th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Matt Vierling has 118 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

Zach McKinstry is batting .228 with a .301 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with two doubles.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has a team-best .347 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Brent Rooker has 105 hits with a .325 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .485.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 112th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Tony Kemp is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan Noda is batting .234 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks.

Tigers vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2022: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2022: 9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!