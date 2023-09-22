Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22
The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.
Tigers vs Athletics Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (72-81) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-107)
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-164) | OAK: (+138)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA vs Ken Waldichuk (Athletics) - 3-8, 5.61 ERA
The probable starters are Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) for the Tigers and Waldichuk (3-8) for the Athletics. Gipson-Long has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gipson-Long's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have an 11-9-0 record against the spread in Waldichuk's starts. The Athletics are 8-12 in Waldichuk's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (51.4%)
Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Athletics reveal Detroit as the favorite (-164) and Oakland as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.
Tigers vs Athletics Spread
- The Athletics are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +104 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -125.
Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Athletics game on September 22, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 152 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 79-73-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have a 45-104 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.2% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Oakland has gone 33-81 (28.9%).
- The Athletics have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-65-8).
- The Athletics are 72-80-0 against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .446, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .233 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 65th in slugging.
- Kerry Carpenter is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI.
- Matt Vierling has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .226 with a .300 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has racked up 104 hits with a .324 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both categories. He's batting .241 and slugging .481.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Esteury Ruiz is slugging .336 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- Tony Kemp is hitting .211 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 walks.
- Ryan Noda has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks while batting .232.
Tigers vs. Athletics Head to Head
- 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/12/2022: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/11/2022: 9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/9/2022: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
