Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (72-81) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-107)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: MLB Network

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

DET: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA vs Ken Waldichuk (Athletics) - 3-8, 5.61 ERA

The probable starters are Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) for the Tigers and Waldichuk (3-8) for the Athletics. Gipson-Long has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gipson-Long's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have an 11-9-0 record against the spread in Waldichuk's starts. The Athletics are 8-12 in Waldichuk's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.4%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Athletics reveal Detroit as the favorite (-164) and Oakland as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +104 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -125.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Athletics game on September 22, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 79-73-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have a 45-104 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Oakland has gone 33-81 (28.9%).

The Athletics have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-65-8).

The Athletics are 72-80-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .446, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .233 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Matt Vierling has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.

Zach McKinstry is batting .226 with a .300 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 104 hits with a .324 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both categories. He's batting .241 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Esteury Ruiz is slugging .336 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Tony Kemp is hitting .211 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 walks.

Ryan Noda has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks while batting .232.

Tigers vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2022: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2022: 9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2022: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!