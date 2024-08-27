Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (66-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-77)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

DET: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brant Hurter (Tigers) - 1-1, 3.57 ERA vs Johnny Cueto (Angels) - 0-1, 4.26 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Brant Hurter (1-1) versus the Angels and Johnny Cueto (0-1). Hurter did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Cueto has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Cueto start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.9%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Angels, Detroit is the favorite at -154, and Los Angeles is +130 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +126 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -152.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on August 27 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (55.3%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 131 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 71-60-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 106 total times this season. They've finished 46-60 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 21-29 record (winning 42% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Angels have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-63-8).

The Angels are 73-58-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 104 hits and an OBP of .355 this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .482.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Greene has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Matt Vierling is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 57th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vierling takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.398) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Keith brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .280 with a .337 OBP and 37 RBI for Detroit this season.

Carpenter enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.451) and paces the Angels in hits (113). He's batting .256 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 45th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .348 OBP. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .375.

His batting average is 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .237 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .211 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

