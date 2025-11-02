Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSOK

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-5) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0) after losing three road games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 13 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 228.5 -719 +520

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (90.7%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread two times this season (2-4-0).

The Pelicans have covered the spread twice this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total three times out of five chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in three of five opportunities (60%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 34.2 points, 5.7 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 assists and 11 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 boards.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points for the Pelicans, plus 6.3 boards and 4.3 assists.

The Pelicans receive 13.6 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 19.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

The Pelicans are getting 13.2 points, 2.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

The Pelicans get 9.6 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

