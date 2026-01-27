Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-10) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-36) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, Pelicans+, and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 234.5 -901 +610

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (89.6%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-24-0).

In the Pelicans' 48 games this season, they have 26 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 48 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 25 of 48 set point totals (52.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (11-11-0) than it has in home games (12-13-0).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 52% of the time (13 of 25 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 54.5% of games (12 of 22).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.577, 15-11-0 record) than on the road (.500, 11-11-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.7%, 15 of 26) compared to on the road (45.5%, 10 of 22).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 2.1 assists and 3 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.2 points, 6 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game (10th in NBA).

Derik Queen averages 12.2 points, 7.4 boards and 4.3 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gets the Pelicans 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

