NHL
Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Kraken Game Info
- Washington Capitals (25-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-19-9)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-140)
|Kraken (+116)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (51.9%)
Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.
Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under
- Capitals versus Kraken, on Jan. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Kraken reveal Washington as the favorite (-140) and Seattle as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.