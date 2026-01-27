FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

    The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Seattle Kraken.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

    • Washington Capitals (25-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-19-9)
    • Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
    • Time: 10 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Capitals vs Kraken Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Capitals (-140)Kraken (+116)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

    Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Capitals win (51.9%)

    Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

    • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.

    Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

    • Capitals versus Kraken, on Jan. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

    Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Kraken reveal Washington as the favorite (-140) and Seattle as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup