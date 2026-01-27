Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

Washington Capitals (25-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-19-9)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-140) Kraken (+116) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (51.9%)

Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.

Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

Capitals versus Kraken, on Jan. 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Kraken reveal Washington as the favorite (-140) and Seattle as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

