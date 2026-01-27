Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBC/Peacock and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-24) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (15-31) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -10.5 232.5 -330 +265

Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (63.1%)

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 22-23-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 46 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times out of 46 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 29 of 46 set point totals (63%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (11-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-12-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under in 11 of 22 home games (50%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 13 of 23 matchups (56.5%).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (15-9-0) than on the road (10-12-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, 18 of 24) than on the road (50%, 11 of 22).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 3 made treys per game.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.7 points, 11 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field (seventh in NBA).

John Collins is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 boards and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 3.9 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 7.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Jazz receive 11.2 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 10.2 boards and 5 assists.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz get 9.1 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 2.4 boards and 6.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.