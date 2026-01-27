Panthers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Florida Panthers versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Panthers vs Mammoth Game Info

Florida Panthers (28-20-3) vs. Utah Mammoth (27-21-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-172) Mammoth (+140) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (50%)

Panthers vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Mammoth are -172 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +140.

Panthers vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Mammoth game on Jan. 27 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Mammoth Moneyline

The Panthers vs Mammoth moneyline has Florida as a -172 favorite, while Utah is a +140 underdog on the road.

