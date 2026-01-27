NHL
Panthers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
The Florida Panthers versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Mammoth Game Info
- Florida Panthers (28-20-3) vs. Utah Mammoth (27-21-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-172)
|Mammoth (+140)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (50%)
Panthers vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Mammoth are -172 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +140.
Panthers vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Mammoth game on Jan. 27 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Mammoth Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Mammoth moneyline has Florida as a -172 favorite, while Utah is a +140 underdog on the road.