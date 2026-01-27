Bruins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Nashville Predators.

Bruins vs Predators Game Info

Boston Bruins (30-20-3) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-110) Predators (-110) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (69.6%)

Bruins vs Predators Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Bruins are +210 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -265.

Bruins vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Predators game on Jan. 27, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bruins vs Predators Moneyline

The Bruins vs Predators moneyline has Boston as a -110 favorite, while Nashville is a -110 underdog on the road.

