NHL
Bruins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Bruins vs Predators Game Info
- Boston Bruins (30-20-3) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (69.6%)
Bruins vs Predators Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Bruins are +210 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -265.
Bruins vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Predators game on Jan. 27, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Bruins vs Predators Moneyline
- The Bruins vs Predators moneyline has Boston as a -110 favorite, while Nashville is a -110 underdog on the road.